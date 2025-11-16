Left Menu

Bihar's Assembly List Handed Over to Governor

Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer, Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, submitted a list of 243 newly elected state assembly members to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. This list comprises members from both NDA and opposition Mahagathbandhan, along with AIMIM and other parties. The assembly term concludes on November 22.

Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer, Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, formally presented the list of 243 newly elected assembly members to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan, marking a key step in the state's legislative process.

The list includes members from the ruling NDA alliance, featuring the BJP with 89 seats, JD(U) with 85 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) with 19 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) with five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha with four.

Opposition Mahagathbandhan's representation consists of RJD's 25 members, Congress with six, CPI(ML) Liberation with two, and CPI(M) with one, along with five lawmakers from AIMIM and one each from the Indian Inclusive Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. The term for the current assembly ends on November 22.

