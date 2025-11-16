Pentagon Scales Back National Guard Presence in Key U.S. Cities
The Pentagon is withdrawing National Guard troops from Chicago and Portland, initially deployed by President Trump to combat crime. The withdrawal follows legal challenges and ongoing criticism from Democrats. U.S. Northern Command plans to maintain a long-term presence in select cities for safety support.
The Pentagon has started retracting National Guard forces from Chicago and Portland, where they were deployed weeks ago under President Donald Trump's orders to curb rising crime. A U.S. defense official, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that 200 troops from California and Texas will begin returning home.
Sent last month to back up immigration enforcement amid activist and protester conflicts, these troops were hampered by legal challenges that led to their non-participation in operations. While the Pentagon and Oregon's governor's office have been silent, a representative for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker noted no federal communication about troop withdrawals.
The U.S. Northern Command announced plans to optimize its military presence in Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago, ensuring readiness to assist law enforcement. The deployments, extending to other Democrat-led locales, faced Democratic opposition and prompted legal disputes expected to reach the U.S. Supreme Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
