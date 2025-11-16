Delhi's By-Election Battle: BJP vs AAP in MCD Wards

As the by-elections in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi draw near, both the BJP and AAP have ramped up their campaign efforts. The BJP has based its strategy on highlighting development initiatives, while AAP has accused the ruling party of failing to fulfill its promises.

Delhi BJP's campaign led by President Virendra Sachdeva involves a series of strategic meetings with election coordinators and party cadres. The National General Secretary, B L Santhosh, has urged party members to actively engage voters about the government's scheme benefits, stressing the need for voter turnout before noon.

The AAP, on the offensive, criticizes BJP's governance, with Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj condemning the alleged mismanagement in rural areas. Both parties aim to sway the electorate as 51 candidates vie for victory in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)