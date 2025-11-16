Left Menu

Delhi's By-Election Battle: BJP vs AAP in MCD Wards

The BJP and AAP are intensifying their campaigns for the Delhi Municipal Corporation bypolls. BJP focuses on development, while AAP criticizes unfulfilled promises. Major leaders from both parties are actively engaging with voters to secure a win in the 12 wards up for contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:59 IST
Delhi's By-Election Battle: BJP vs AAP in MCD Wards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the by-elections in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi draw near, both the BJP and AAP have ramped up their campaign efforts. The BJP has based its strategy on highlighting development initiatives, while AAP has accused the ruling party of failing to fulfill its promises.

Delhi BJP's campaign led by President Virendra Sachdeva involves a series of strategic meetings with election coordinators and party cadres. The National General Secretary, B L Santhosh, has urged party members to actively engage voters about the government's scheme benefits, stressing the need for voter turnout before noon.

The AAP, on the offensive, criticizes BJP's governance, with Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj condemning the alleged mismanagement in rural areas. Both parties aim to sway the electorate as 51 candidates vie for victory in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

 India
2
Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

 Global
3
Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History

Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History

 Albania
4
Shivakumar Dismisses Resignation Rumours; Highlights Party Loyalty

Shivakumar Dismisses Resignation Rumours; Highlights Party Loyalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025