Left Menu

Bangladesh on the Brink: Political Turmoil as Hasina Faces Verdict

Sajeeb Wazed, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, vows retaliation against a national election without the Awami League's participation. Hasina faces possible conviction and death sentence in a trial she deems politically motivated, while escalating political violence grips the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 23:13 IST
Bangladesh on the Brink: Political Turmoil as Hasina Faces Verdict
Sajeeb Wazed

Sajeeb Wazed, the son and adviser of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, declared that the Awami League's supporters would disrupt February's national election if their party remains banned. He warned of potential violence, reflecting escalating political tensions in Bangladesh.

His comments to Reuters were timed a day before a televised Dhaka court verdict, expected to convict Hasina, 78, of crimes against humanity concerning the 2024 violent crackdown on student protests. She denies any wrongdoing, describing the case as politically charged. A UN report noted that last year's anti-government protests led to significant casualties, marking the most severe political unrest since 1971.

Sheikh Hasina, residing in exile in New Delhi since August 2024, says India is ensuring her security. Wazed expressed confidence in an impending conviction and probable death sentence for his mother but asserted her safety in India. As political unrest surges in Bangladesh, Wazed commits to intensifying protests against elections without the Awami League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

 India
2
Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

 Global
3
Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History

Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History

 Albania
4
Shivakumar Dismisses Resignation Rumours; Highlights Party Loyalty

Shivakumar Dismisses Resignation Rumours; Highlights Party Loyalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025