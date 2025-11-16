Bangladesh on the Brink: Political Turmoil as Hasina Faces Verdict

Sajeeb Wazed, the son and adviser of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, declared that the Awami League's supporters would disrupt February's national election if their party remains banned. He warned of potential violence, reflecting escalating political tensions in Bangladesh.

His comments to Reuters were timed a day before a televised Dhaka court verdict, expected to convict Hasina, 78, of crimes against humanity concerning the 2024 violent crackdown on student protests. She denies any wrongdoing, describing the case as politically charged. A UN report noted that last year's anti-government protests led to significant casualties, marking the most severe political unrest since 1971.

Sheikh Hasina, residing in exile in New Delhi since August 2024, says India is ensuring her security. Wazed expressed confidence in an impending conviction and probable death sentence for his mother but asserted her safety in India. As political unrest surges in Bangladesh, Wazed commits to intensifying protests against elections without the Awami League.

(With inputs from agencies.)