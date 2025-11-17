Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ousted Leader Faces Conflict and Conviction
Sajeeb Wazed, son of ousted Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina, warns of escalating protests if the Awami League remains banned from elections. Hasina faces a conviction for crimes against humanity and potential death sentence. Continued political violence in Bangladesh threatens stability as international attention mounts.
The son of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister, Sajeeb Wazed, has pledged to intensify protests if the Awami League remains barred from the upcoming national elections, increasing risks of political violence.
A Dhaka court is set to rule on charges against Sheikh Hasina, who denies allegations of crimes against humanity, claiming political motives. A UN report highlights severe violence, with 1,400 deaths amid anti-government demonstrations last year.
The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, maintains the court's transparency, dismissing claims of political bias. With Hasina in exile and future elections uncertain, Bangladesh faces significant unrest and potential international scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
