Minister Ramdas Athawale Urges Naxalites to Abandon Violence for Democratic Progress

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has made a fervent appeal to Naxalites, urging them to abandon violence and join the democratic mainstream. He condemned the recent attack on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, stressing that such incidents are unacceptable in a democracy.

Athawale reiterated the Centre's commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's development since the abrogation of Article 370, emphasizing that the restoration of statehood is on the horizon. He lauded infrastructure projects and employment initiatives under the current government.

The minister's remarks underline the government's stance against violence and its efforts to foster peace and prosperity in the region, urging all to follow democratic principles championed by figures like B R Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)