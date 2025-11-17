Left Menu

Historic Showdown: Chile's Presidential Race Pits Political Extremes

Chile's presidential race sees Jeannette Jara leading with 26.2% of the vote, followed closely by far-right Jose Antonio Kast at 24.9%. The runoff on December 14 could lead to a Communist facing a conservative candidate, with major concerns around crime and immigration influencing voters' decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 04:40 IST
Historic Showdown: Chile's Presidential Race Pits Political Extremes

In Chile's closely watched presidential election, Jeannette Jara from the governing coalition emerged as an early front-runner with 26.2% of the vote. Trailing her with 24.9% is far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast, signaling a robust conservative challenge.

With only 15% of votes counted, the December 14 runoff between Jara and Kast will witness a clash of political ideologies. Key issues like crime and immigration dominate voters' minds, contrasting the previous optimism under President Gabriel Boric, who cannot run for reelection.

Jara, formerly Boric's labor minister, seeks to strengthen her left-wing coalition by proposing social welfare enhancements and technological border surveillance. Kast counters with a hard stance on immigration and crime, advocating for a border wall and military deployments to troubled areas. As voter turnout expectations rise, a potential right-wing Congress could reshape Chilean governance after decades of leftist rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy Faces World Cup Playoff Angst Amid Defeat Against Norway

Italy Faces World Cup Playoff Angst Amid Defeat Against Norway

 Global
2
Japan's Retail Revolution: Embracing Diversity Through Relaxed Dress Codes

Japan's Retail Revolution: Embracing Diversity Through Relaxed Dress Codes

 Global
3
Deadly Record: South Korea's Fight Against Industrial Accidents

Deadly Record: South Korea's Fight Against Industrial Accidents

 Global
4
Historic Showdown: Chile's Presidential Race Pits Political Extremes

Historic Showdown: Chile's Presidential Race Pits Political Extremes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025