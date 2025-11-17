Historic Showdown: Chile's Presidential Race Pits Political Extremes

In Chile's closely watched presidential election, Jeannette Jara from the governing coalition emerged as an early front-runner with 26.2% of the vote. Trailing her with 24.9% is far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast, signaling a robust conservative challenge.

With only 15% of votes counted, the December 14 runoff between Jara and Kast will witness a clash of political ideologies. Key issues like crime and immigration dominate voters' minds, contrasting the previous optimism under President Gabriel Boric, who cannot run for reelection.

Jara, formerly Boric's labor minister, seeks to strengthen her left-wing coalition by proposing social welfare enhancements and technological border surveillance. Kast counters with a hard stance on immigration and crime, advocating for a border wall and military deployments to troubled areas. As voter turnout expectations rise, a potential right-wing Congress could reshape Chilean governance after decades of leftist rule.

