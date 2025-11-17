Political Showdown: Kast and Jara Face Off in Chilean Presidential Runoff
Libertarian congressman Johannes Kaiser announced his endorsement for far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast ahead of Chile's presidential runoff. This declaration comes as Kast prepares to compete in the critical second round of voting next month.
Shortly after Kaiser's announcement, President Gabriel Boric confirmed the final contenders for the presidency. Kast will face off against Jeannette Jara, the government-backed leftist candidate.
The December runoff is expected to intensify the political landscape in Chile, as voters decide between two contrasting candidates. This pivotal election could shape the nation's future direction.
