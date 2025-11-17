Left Menu

Political Showdown: Kast and Jara Face Off in Chilean Presidential Runoff

Johannes Kaiser, a libertarian congressman, has announced his support for far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast in the upcoming second round of Chile's presidential race. President Gabriel Boric confirmed that Kast and leftist Jeannette Jara will compete in a December runoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 17-11-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 05:01 IST
Political Showdown: Kast and Jara Face Off in Chilean Presidential Runoff
  • Country:
  • Chile

Libertarian congressman Johannes Kaiser announced his endorsement for far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast ahead of Chile's presidential runoff. This declaration comes as Kast prepares to compete in the critical second round of voting next month.

Shortly after Kaiser's announcement, President Gabriel Boric confirmed the final contenders for the presidency. Kast will face off against Jeannette Jara, the government-backed leftist candidate.

The December runoff is expected to intensify the political landscape in Chile, as voters decide between two contrasting candidates. This pivotal election could shape the nation's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Rules Out COP31 Co-hosting with Turkey

Australia Rules Out COP31 Co-hosting with Turkey

 Australia
2
Ecuador Referendum Rejects Foreign Military Bases Proposal

Ecuador Referendum Rejects Foreign Military Bases Proposal

 Ecuador
3
Japan's Economic Downturn: The Tariff Tug-of-War

Japan's Economic Downturn: The Tariff Tug-of-War

 Japan
4
Zelenskiy and Macron's Historic Defense Pact: Air Power Boost for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Macron's Historic Defense Pact: Air Power Boost for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025