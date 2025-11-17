Germany's Finance Minister Strengthens Economic Ties with China Amid Trade Challenges

Germany's Finance Minister is set to visit China on Monday, marking the first cabinet-level visit from the new coalition amid mounting pressure over the country's China policy. This comes as Germany faces a record trade gap and supply chain uncertainties.

Amid a diplomatic standoff, Lars Klingbeil embarks on the trip, emphasizing significant trade discussions, including China's restrictions on rare earths. The visit aims to demonstrate Germany's proactive approach to handling its economic ties with China.

Germany seeks to reassess its trade policy with Beijing following growing concerns over reliance and security. The visit will also address issues from Chinese trade practices to ensure a transparent and balanced economic relationship.