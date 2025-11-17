Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Dance with Venezuela Amidst Caribbean Tensions

U.S. President Trump indicated potential discussions with Venezuelan President Maduro amidst rising tensions. The U.S. military increases its presence in the Caribbean, targeting drug trafficking routes allegedly linked to Maduro. At the same time, another drug smuggling boat was intercepted, raising questions about the legalities of such operations.

Updated: 17-11-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 06:20 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that his administration might be open to discussions with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, amid heightened military tensions in the Caribbean, on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in West Palm Beach, before heading back to Washington, Trump mentioned, "We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we'll see how that turns out." However, he refrained from providing further details, emphasizing continuous pressure on Maduro's regime. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the State Department will label Cartel de los Soles as a "foreign terrorist organization," alleging its ties to drug trafficking operations with Tren de Aragua.

The Pentagon announced the destruction of a drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific, underscoring the U.S.'s efforts to crack down on narcotics entering the country. The attack marked the 21st such operation since September, though its legality is under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers. The Justice Department defended these actions, asserting legal authority and immunity for U.S. military personnel involved.

