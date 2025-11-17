Left Menu

Georgia's Controversial Move: Scrapping the Anti-Corruption Bureau Amid EU Tensions

Georgia plans to abolish its EU-recommended Anti-Corruption Bureau, merging it with the State Audit Office. Critics claim this undermines Georgia's democratic integrity amidst strained EU relations. Established in 2022, the Bureau faced accusations of not fulfilling its mandate and stifling independent groups. Political tensions mount as opposition suppression continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:59 IST
Georgia's Controversial Move: Scrapping the Anti-Corruption Bureau Amid EU Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Georgia is moving to dismantle its Anti-Corruption Bureau, a body initially set up under EU guidance, amid deteriorating relations with Brussels. The announcement was made by Shalva Papuashvili, Georgia's parliamentary speaker, who highlighted a strategic move to optimize state resources by merging the Bureau with the State Audit Office.

This decision arrives as Georgia faces criticisms from the EU for 'serious democratic backsliding,' prompting concerns that the nation, though an EU candidate member, is faltering in its democratic commitments. Established in November 2022, the Anti-Corruption Bureau was a pivotal step in Georgia's EU membership aspirations.

The move to scrap the Bureau is contentious, inciting backlash from over 50 local NGOs that denounced it as an ineffective and politically manipulated entity. As the ruling Georgian Dream party continues its crackdown on opposition figures, fears grow over the country's authoritarian trajectory, especially with actions to ban major opposition parties looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

 India
4
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025