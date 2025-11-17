Georgia's Controversial Move: Scrapping the Anti-Corruption Bureau Amid EU Tensions

Georgia is moving to dismantle its Anti-Corruption Bureau, a body initially set up under EU guidance, amid deteriorating relations with Brussels. The announcement was made by Shalva Papuashvili, Georgia's parliamentary speaker, who highlighted a strategic move to optimize state resources by merging the Bureau with the State Audit Office.

This decision arrives as Georgia faces criticisms from the EU for 'serious democratic backsliding,' prompting concerns that the nation, though an EU candidate member, is faltering in its democratic commitments. Established in November 2022, the Anti-Corruption Bureau was a pivotal step in Georgia's EU membership aspirations.

The move to scrap the Bureau is contentious, inciting backlash from over 50 local NGOs that denounced it as an ineffective and politically manipulated entity. As the ruling Georgian Dream party continues its crackdown on opposition figures, fears grow over the country's authoritarian trajectory, especially with actions to ban major opposition parties looming.

