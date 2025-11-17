The Fall of Sheikh Hasina: A Tumultuous Journey to a Verdict

The dramatic fall of Bangladesh's ex-prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, traces back to a student-led uprising on August 5, 2024, that marked the beginning of her political undoing. After the uprising, Hasina fled to India, setting off a cascade of events including the formation of an interim government by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

The interim authority vowed to hold those accountable for the civilian deaths during the protests, reconstituting the International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh (ICT-BD) in October 2024 to ensure justice. By June 2025, the trial began, presenting a grim narrative of coordinated attacks on unarmed civilians.

Despite being tried in absentia, the ICT-BD proceeded, indicting Hasina and other top officials on severe charges. As the case unfolded, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and police chief Abdullah Al-Mamun were also implicated. Finally, on November 17, 2025, the tribunal sentenced Hasina and Kamal to death for crimes against humanity, closing a turbulent chapter in Bangladesh's history.