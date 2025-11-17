Gehlot Challenges Modi: Unity in Congress Amidst Split Remarks

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed strong disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, which implied a potential major split within the Congress party. Gehlot advised Modi to focus on resolving issues within his own party before speculating about the opposition.

Gehlot, a prominent figure in the Congress, stressed that the party stands united under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi. This statement was in response to Modi's observations during a speech at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, following the NDA's significant victory in the Bihar assembly elections.

Reacting on social media platform X, Gehlot accused Prime Minister Modi of harboring unfounded dreams of a Congress division. He suggested that the BJP concentrate on its internal matters, highlighting the ongoing delay in appointing a new national president due to discord between the BJP and the RSS.

