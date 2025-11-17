Left Menu

Kremlin Seeks New Putin-Trump Summit Amid Rising Tensions

The Kremlin expresses a desire for a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Their last meeting discussed resolving the Ukraine conflict. A planned Budapest summit was canceled by Trump, who is imposing new sanctions due to continued tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:51 IST
Kremlin Seeks New Putin-Trump Summit Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has expressed its hope for another summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. The intention is to meet once the necessary preparation is complete, according to a statement made on Monday.

Their last encounter in August in Alaska aimed to address Ukraine's war. Although plans for a follow-up summit in Budapest were announced last month, Trump swiftly canceled it, citing untimely conditions.

Despite recent challenges including Trump's Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia, the Kremlin remains eager for a productive summit, though mindful of escalating sanctions and their ramifications on U.S.-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

 India
2
Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

 India
3
Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic Finish

Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic F...

 India
4
India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025