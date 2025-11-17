Kremlin Seeks New Putin-Trump Summit Amid Rising Tensions

The Kremlin has expressed its hope for another summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. The intention is to meet once the necessary preparation is complete, according to a statement made on Monday.

Their last encounter in August in Alaska aimed to address Ukraine's war. Although plans for a follow-up summit in Budapest were announced last month, Trump swiftly canceled it, citing untimely conditions.

Despite recent challenges including Trump's Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia, the Kremlin remains eager for a productive summit, though mindful of escalating sanctions and their ramifications on U.S.-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)