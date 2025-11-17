Kremlin Seeks New Putin-Trump Summit Amid Rising Tensions
The Kremlin expresses a desire for a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Their last meeting discussed resolving the Ukraine conflict. A planned Budapest summit was canceled by Trump, who is imposing new sanctions due to continued tensions with Russia.
The Kremlin has expressed its hope for another summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. The intention is to meet once the necessary preparation is complete, according to a statement made on Monday.
Their last encounter in August in Alaska aimed to address Ukraine's war. Although plans for a follow-up summit in Budapest were announced last month, Trump swiftly canceled it, citing untimely conditions.
Despite recent challenges including Trump's Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia, the Kremlin remains eager for a productive summit, though mindful of escalating sanctions and their ramifications on U.S.-Russia relations.
