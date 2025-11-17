Kuki MLAs Deny Plans to Join Manipur Government Amidst Political Tensions

Two Kuki MLAs from Manipur have refuted media reports claiming that they have decided to join a new popular government. The legislators clarified that no such decision has been made by the community's representatives.

Recent discussions among Kuki-Zo organizations in Guwahati did not conclude with any resolution regarding a change in governance. The ethnic clashes since May 2023 have hindered political stability in Manipur, leading to President's Rule following N Biren Singh's resignation.

The Kuki-Zo community, with its 10 MLAs, remains focused on their demand for a separate administration. Political tensions continue as the community leaders prioritize achieving this political goal above all else.