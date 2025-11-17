Kuki MLAs Deny Plans to Join Manipur Government Amidst Political Tensions
Kuki MLAs in Manipur have denied any decision to join a new government despite media reports suggesting otherwise. The region is under President's Rule following ethnic clashes between Kuki-Zo communities and Meiteis. The Kuki community continues to push for separate administration amidst political uncertainty.
Two Kuki MLAs from Manipur have refuted media reports claiming that they have decided to join a new popular government. The legislators clarified that no such decision has been made by the community's representatives.
Recent discussions among Kuki-Zo organizations in Guwahati did not conclude with any resolution regarding a change in governance. The ethnic clashes since May 2023 have hindered political stability in Manipur, leading to President's Rule following N Biren Singh's resignation.
The Kuki-Zo community, with its 10 MLAs, remains focused on their demand for a separate administration. Political tensions continue as the community leaders prioritize achieving this political goal above all else.
