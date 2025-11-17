Left Menu

Kuki MLAs Deny Plans to Join Manipur Government Amidst Political Tensions

Kuki MLAs in Manipur have denied any decision to join a new government despite media reports suggesting otherwise. The region is under President's Rule following ethnic clashes between Kuki-Zo communities and Meiteis. The Kuki community continues to push for separate administration amidst political uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:54 IST
Kuki MLAs Deny Plans to Join Manipur Government Amidst Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two Kuki MLAs from Manipur have refuted media reports claiming that they have decided to join a new popular government. The legislators clarified that no such decision has been made by the community's representatives.

Recent discussions among Kuki-Zo organizations in Guwahati did not conclude with any resolution regarding a change in governance. The ethnic clashes since May 2023 have hindered political stability in Manipur, leading to President's Rule following N Biren Singh's resignation.

The Kuki-Zo community, with its 10 MLAs, remains focused on their demand for a separate administration. Political tensions continue as the community leaders prioritize achieving this political goal above all else.

TRENDING

1
Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

 India
2
Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

 India
3
Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic Finish

Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic F...

 India
4
India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025