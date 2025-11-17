Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Champions Bal Thackeray's Legacy Amid Political Turmoil

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde emphasized the enduring significance of Bal Thackeray's legacy in politics, particularly within the Shiv Sena. Shinde's remarks aimed to counter efforts by others to claim this legacy. He defended his political choices and announced cultural and transport initiatives in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:01 IST
Eknath Shinde Champions Bal Thackeray's Legacy Amid Political Turmoil
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday extolled the enduring legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, asserting his exclusive influence in politics. Speaking at the inauguration of the Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery in Bhayander, Shinde aimed his remarks at those attempting to leverage the Thackeray brand.

Emphasizing that Balasaheb Thackeray is the sole political icon deserving of the 'Thackeray brand', Shinde underscored the importance of the late leader's teachings. He credited Thackeray and Anand Dighe for his rise in politics, from a 'shakha pramukh' to the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Shinde justified his June 2022 political rebellion that toppled Uddhav Thackeray's government and ushered in a BJP-backed regime. He termed his actions as straightforward and necessary to remove the Congress's hold over Maharashtra. Shinde also announced upcoming projects, including cultural centers and a personal rapid transit system in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mixed Signals in the Job Market: Potential Slowdown Ahead

Mixed Signals in the Job Market: Potential Slowdown Ahead

 Global
2
Swift Recruitment and Promotion Overhaul in Maharashtra

Swift Recruitment and Promotion Overhaul in Maharashtra

 India
3
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Gruesome Dowry Murders

Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Gruesome Dowry Murders

 India
4
Britain's Asylum System Overhaul Faces Criticism

Britain's Asylum System Overhaul Faces Criticism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025