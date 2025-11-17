Eknath Shinde Champions Bal Thackeray's Legacy Amid Political Turmoil

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday extolled the enduring legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, asserting his exclusive influence in politics. Speaking at the inauguration of the Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery in Bhayander, Shinde aimed his remarks at those attempting to leverage the Thackeray brand.

Emphasizing that Balasaheb Thackeray is the sole political icon deserving of the 'Thackeray brand', Shinde underscored the importance of the late leader's teachings. He credited Thackeray and Anand Dighe for his rise in politics, from a 'shakha pramukh' to the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Shinde justified his June 2022 political rebellion that toppled Uddhav Thackeray's government and ushered in a BJP-backed regime. He termed his actions as straightforward and necessary to remove the Congress's hold over Maharashtra. Shinde also announced upcoming projects, including cultural centers and a personal rapid transit system in Mumbai.

