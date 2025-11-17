Karnataka CM's Wife Hospitalized for Respiratory Concerns

Parvathi B M, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been admitted to a private hospital following complaints of respiratory problems, according to family sources on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is currently in New Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been keeping updated with the situation by speaking to the hospital doctors over the phone.

Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda, who visited the hospital, reported that he spoke with Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the chief minister's son and MLC, who reassured him that Parvathi B M's health is now stable.

