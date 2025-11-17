Left Menu

Karnataka CM's Wife Hospitalized for Respiratory Concerns

Parvathi B M, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was admitted to a private hospital due to respiratory issues. Siddaramaiah, while in Delhi, contacted medical staff telephonically. Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda assured that according to Yathindra Siddaramaiah, her condition is stable and under control.

  • Country:
  • India

Parvathi B M, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been admitted to a private hospital following complaints of respiratory problems, according to family sources on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is currently in New Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been keeping updated with the situation by speaking to the hospital doctors over the phone.

Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda, who visited the hospital, reported that he spoke with Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the chief minister's son and MLC, who reassured him that Parvathi B M's health is now stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

