Controversy Erupts Over Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence in Bangladesh

A special tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death, leading to criticism from former Indian diplomats. Questions arise about the tribunal's legality, as it was meant for 1971 war crimes. The case has heightened concerns over Bangladesh's political stability and regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:45 IST
The sentencing of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death has sparked a wave of criticism among former Indian diplomats, who expressed concerns over the increasing polarization in Bangladesh.

Veena Sikri, a veteran diplomat and former Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, questioned the legality of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in trying Hasina, a process she termed 'nothing but a kangaroo court.'

The political climate in Bangladesh remains tense, with critics wary of further instability which could impact the region's security. India has pledged to constructively engage with stakeholders to uphold democracy and stability in Bangladesh.

