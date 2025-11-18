Controversy Unfolds: Misconduct Allegations in Comey Case Spark Legal Drama

A U.S. judge has revealed evidence of misconduct by a federal prosecutor aligned with President Trump in the criminal case against James Comey, ordering release of grand jury materials to Comey's defense.

This revelation follows Judge William Fitzgerald's findings that U.S. attorney Lindsey Halligan, appointed by President Trump, may have committed significant legal errors that could undermine the case's integrity.

Critics claim the charges are politically motivated, with similar allegations against other prominent Trump opponents. Comey maintains his innocence against charges including making false statements and obstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)