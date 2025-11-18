Left Menu

Trump Signals Green Light for Saudi F-35 Jet Deal

President Donald Trump announced plans to approve the sale of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. The deal could impact the Middle East's military balance and redefine Washington's commitment to Israel's military edge. Saudi Arabia has requested up to 48 jets, a multibillion-dollar agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:02 IST
Trump Signals Green Light for Saudi F-35 Jet Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy move, President Donald Trump disclosed plans to approve the sale of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. The announcement came ahead of diplomatic talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This proposed deal, involving up to 48 F-35 jets, could alter the Middle East's military dynamics and redefine U.S. policy concerning Israel's military superiority. The multibillion-dollar transaction has advanced past a significant Pentagon phase, clearing a key obstacle prior to the prince's visit.

A White House official reported Trump's intent to discuss the F-35 deal with the crown prince before finalizing the decision. This development underscores the geopolitical stakes and strategic considerations shaping U.S.-Saudi relations.

TRENDING

1
Injury Comebacks Bolster Ireland Ahead of South Africa Showdown

Injury Comebacks Bolster Ireland Ahead of South Africa Showdown

 Ireland
2
Rising Tensions: Settler Violence Escalates in West Bank Amid Israeli Inquiry

Rising Tensions: Settler Violence Escalates in West Bank Amid Israeli Inquir...

 Global
3
House Republicans Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Trump's Reversal

House Republicans Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Trump's Reversal

 Global
4
A Map of Contention: The National Redistricting Battle

A Map of Contention: The National Redistricting Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025