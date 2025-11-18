Trump Signals Green Light for Saudi F-35 Jet Deal
President Donald Trump announced plans to approve the sale of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. The deal could impact the Middle East's military balance and redefine Washington's commitment to Israel's military edge. Saudi Arabia has requested up to 48 jets, a multibillion-dollar agreement.
In a significant policy move, President Donald Trump disclosed plans to approve the sale of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. The announcement came ahead of diplomatic talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
This proposed deal, involving up to 48 F-35 jets, could alter the Middle East's military dynamics and redefine U.S. policy concerning Israel's military superiority. The multibillion-dollar transaction has advanced past a significant Pentagon phase, clearing a key obstacle prior to the prince's visit.
A White House official reported Trump's intent to discuss the F-35 deal with the crown prince before finalizing the decision. This development underscores the geopolitical stakes and strategic considerations shaping U.S.-Saudi relations.
