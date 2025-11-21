Trump expands tariff relief on coffee, fruit, beef from Brazil
The decision, released Thursday, affects coffee, fruit and beef, among other goods.The White House said last week that Trump was rolling back some worldwide tariffs that were originally announced in April. Thursdays decision harmonises Trumps plans, ensuring that neither the April nor July tariffs apply to certain products.
President Donald Trump has further loosened tariffs on Brazil as part of his effort to lower consumer costs for Americans. The decision, released Thursday, affects coffee, fruit and beef, among other goods.
The White House said last week that Trump was rolling back some worldwide tariffs that were originally announced in April. However, Brazil said that didn't affect levies that Trump had enacted in July to punish the country for prosecuting his political ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro. Thursday's decision harmonises Trump's plans, ensuring that neither the April nor July tariffs apply to certain products. Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have been negotiating over trade, which could further reduce tariffs.
