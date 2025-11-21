Following are the top stories at 5.05 PM NATION DEL50 IAF-TEJAS-LD CRASH (4.57 PM) **** IAF's Tejas fighter jet crashes during Dubai Air Show, pilot dies New Delhi/Dubai: A fighter jet Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday and the pilot died in the accident, the IAF said. **** DEL27 INDIA-AFGHAN-TRADE **** India, Afghanistan to appoint commercial attachés to boost bilateral trade New Delhi: India and Afghanistan have decided to appoint dedicated commercial attachés in each other's capitals to revitalise bilateral trade currently valued at over USD 1 billion. **** DEL49 CONG-KA-LEADERSHIP (4.48 PM) **** Congress warns K'taka leaders, MLAs not to make public statements on leadership issue New Delhi: Amid speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, the Congress on Friday said it has sternly warned its leaders and MLAs in the state from making any public statements on the leadership issue or falling for the agenda propagated by vested interests. **** MDS23 TN-PRESIDENTIAL REFERENCE-LD CM (1.41 PM) **** TN CM Stalin says ''no rest until amending Constitution to fix timelines for governors'' Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Friday asserted that ''there will be no rest'' until amending the Constitution to fix timelines for governors to clear Bills. **** CAL19 BH-LD CHIRAG (2.32 PM) **** Don't wish to come across as greedy by demanding Bihar deputy CM's post: Chirag Paswan Patna: Union minister Chirag Paswan on Friday asserted that he did not wish to come across as ''greedy'' by demanding the deputy chief minister's post, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating two berths to his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in the new Bihar cabinet. **** DEL26 STATES-JAN VISHWAS (1.27 PM) **** Seven states enact laws on lines of Jan Vishwas Act to encourage business New Delhi: Seven NDA-ruled states are pushing for reforms on the lines of the Jan Vishwas Act, which de-criminalises minor offences by replacing prison terms with fines, to make investment climates more predictable and business-friendly, officials said on Friday. **** DEL28 BJP-CONG-INDIRA-PRIZE (2.58 PM) **** BJP slams Cong for giving peace prize to ex-UN body chief, claims she attacked India's sovereignty New Delhi: The BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling it an ''army of traitors'' days after its Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi presented the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development to Michelle Bachelet, former president of Chile and ex-chief of UN Human Rights. **** DEL51 PB-TERROR MODULE-PROBE (4.58 PM) **** Arrested operatives of ISI-backed terror module planned grenade attacks: Punjab Police Ludhiana: A day after a major ISI-backed multi-state gangster-terror module was busted in Ludhiana, the Punjab Police on Friday said the two arrested operatives were tasked to carry out grenade attacks in government buildings and other sensitive locations in the border state. **** LEGAL LGD9 CEREMONIAL BENCH-CJI-FAREWELL (3.09 PM) **** Leaving with contentment having done what I could do for nation, says outgoing CJI B R Gavai New Delhi: Outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai on Friday said he was leaving the institution "with a full sense of satisfaction and contentment" and as a "student of justice" on conclusion of his journey as a lawyer and a judge that spanned nearly four decades. **** LGD8 DL-HC-GAUTAM GAMBHIR (2.54 PM) **** Delhi HC quashes Covid drugs case against Gautam Gambhir New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed a criminal case against Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, his foundation and others for allegedly illegally stocking and distributing COVID-19 drugs during the pandemic. **** BUSINESS DEL33 BIZ-LABOUR CODES (3.37 PM) **** Govt notifies 4 labour codes, rationalises existing labour laws New Delhi: In a historic decision, the government on Friday announced the implementation of the four Labour Codes, which rationalised 29 existing labour laws, with immediate effect. **** DEL32 BIZ-RUPEE-INTRADAY (3.25 PM) **** Rupee logs steepest single-day fall in over 3 months; breaches 89/USD-mark Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) The rupee saw the steepest single-day fall in over three months and breached 89 per US dollar-mark for the first time, trading 78 paise lower at 89.46 against the greenback during the intra-day session on Friday, amid negative cues from domestic as well as global equity markets. **** FOREIGN FGN38 BANGLA-2NDLD QUAKE **** Death toll in Bangladesh earthquake rises to 6 Dhaka: At least six people were killed and several injured as a massive earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Dhaka and parts of the country on Friday, damaging buildings, causing fires at several places and sending panic among residents. **** FGN15 BIZ-INDIA-ISRAEL-FTA (9.41 AM) **** FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister Barkat Tel Aviv: A proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between Israel and India will open up significant business opportunities for industries in both countries and boost bilateral trade and investment flows, Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat said. By Rajesh Rai ****

