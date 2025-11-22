In a bid to broker peace in Ukraine, high-level consultations between Ukraine and the United States are set to take place in Switzerland. This announcement was made by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, who highlighted the significance of the American involvement in these discussions.

Initially, Umerov noted that European partners would also participate, but this statement was later revised to omit the mention of Europe. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has authorized a delegation for the talks, signaling a high level of preparation and intent from the Ukrainian side.

The Ukrainian presidency emphasized that their nation will not pose an obstacle to peace. The delegation, led by top officials approved by Zelenskiy, aims to safeguard the interests of Ukrainian citizens and uphold key elements of European security.

