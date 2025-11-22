Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Udhayanidhi Stalin Over Sanskrit Remark

The BJP condemned Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for calling Sanskrit a 'dead language.' BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Stalin of consistently insulting Hindus, highlighting the contrast with Prime Minister Modi's unity-focused politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:31 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has strongly criticized Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his recent comments about Sanskrit, labeling it a 'dead language' at a book launch event in Chennai.

The BJP's national spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, lashed out at Stalin, accusing him of disseminating division and disrespecting Hindu sentiments. He argued that Stalin remains consistently derisive towards Hindus, having previously compared Hindutva to diseases like dengue and malaria.

Bhatia contrasted Stalin's approach with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which he describes as fostering unity and development. He further stressed that Sanskrit is vital to Hindu culture and religious texts, underscoring its importance to millions of believers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

