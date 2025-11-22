BJP Criticizes Udhayanidhi Stalin Over Sanskrit Remark

The BJP has strongly criticized Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his recent comments about Sanskrit, labeling it a 'dead language' at a book launch event in Chennai.

The BJP's national spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, lashed out at Stalin, accusing him of disseminating division and disrespecting Hindu sentiments. He argued that Stalin remains consistently derisive towards Hindus, having previously compared Hindutva to diseases like dengue and malaria.

Bhatia contrasted Stalin's approach with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which he describes as fostering unity and development. He further stressed that Sanskrit is vital to Hindu culture and religious texts, underscoring its importance to millions of believers.

(With inputs from agencies.)