Language Politics: A Divisive Tool with Tragic Consequences

Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh has raised serious questions regarding the impact of language politics after the tragic death of 18-year-old Arnav Khaire in Thane district. Khaire, a resident of Kalyan, allegedly took his own life after an altercation with commuters on a train, where he was reportedly assaulted for not speaking Marathi.

During a recent statement, Wagh criticized unnamed political leaders for spreading linguistic hatred to further their own agendas. She emphasized that Khaire fell victim to such divisive tactics, highlighting the fact that the altercation began over him speaking a few Hindi words.

Wagh also pointed out the hypocrisy of these leaders, noting that they often educate their children in English-medium schools, yet incite language fanaticism at home. She called for an end to the destructive practice of pitting languages against each other, labeling it a grave sin.