Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Poonch: Army Officer and Agniveer Lost in Separate Incidents

In Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, a JCO and an Agniveer succumbed to unrelated incidents. JCO Sajeesh K fell into a gorge during a patrol and died. An Agniveer was fatally shot by his service rifle under questionable circumstances. The Army paid tribute to both, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:31 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Poonch: Army Officer and Agniveer Lost in Separate Incidents
Officer
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and an Agniveer lost their lives in separate incidents. The occurrences have cast a somber mood over the military community.

JCO Sajeesh K, hailing from Kerala, met with a fatal accident while leading a search party in the challenging terrain of the Seri Mastan area. Authorities confirmed his death and reported that his body was recovered post-rescue operations and sent back to Kerala after necessary procedures.

In a separate incident, an Agniveer was found dead at a forward post, with his service rifle involved. The Army is investigating whether it was an accident or suicide. The White Knight Corps paid homage to the fallen soldiers, extending condolences to their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

 Global
2
Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

 Global
3
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global
4
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025