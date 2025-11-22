Tragedy Strikes in Poonch: Army Officer and Agniveer Lost in Separate Incidents

In a tragic turn of events in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and an Agniveer lost their lives in separate incidents. The occurrences have cast a somber mood over the military community.

JCO Sajeesh K, hailing from Kerala, met with a fatal accident while leading a search party in the challenging terrain of the Seri Mastan area. Authorities confirmed his death and reported that his body was recovered post-rescue operations and sent back to Kerala after necessary procedures.

In a separate incident, an Agniveer was found dead at a forward post, with his service rifle involved. The Army is investigating whether it was an accident or suicide. The White Knight Corps paid homage to the fallen soldiers, extending condolences to their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)