Western Leaders Scramble for Unity Amid US-Ukraine Peace Plan Debate
European and Western leaders are evaluating a U.S.-proposed peace plan to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. President Trump's plan, which favors some Russian demands, faces scrutiny. Leaders are aiming for a united response, emphasizing Ukraine's dignity and security, and will meet in Geneva to discuss further.
European and Western leaders have expressed tentative support for a U.S.-initiated peace plan aimed at resolving the Ukraine-Russia conflict, but stress further modifications are needed to meet a fast-approaching deadline. The proposal was discussed on the periphery of a G20 summit, focusing on achieving a united front for Ukraine.
A meeting in Geneva on Sunday will see top security officials from France, Britain, Germany, along with EU, U.S., and Ukrainian representatives, delve into the intricacies of the 28-point plan. The proposal has generated mixed reactions across Europe due to its alignment with some of Russia's conditions.
European leaders, driven by urgency and solidarity with Ukraine, aim to refine the plan to ensure key components like dignity and security are preserved. President Zelenskiy's appeal for Ukrainian unity underscores the stakes, as talks in Geneva will shape the future of the peace process.
