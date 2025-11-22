Left Menu

Punjab's Fierce Opposition to Chandigarh's Constitutional Shift

Political leaders in Punjab, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, strongly oppose the Constitution Amendment Bill aiming to include Chandigarh under Article 240. The move would align the Union Territory with others under direct presidential regulation. Punjab leaders assert Chandigarh's integral connection to the state and condemn the measure as unjust.

Amid an escalating political storm, leaders across Punjab have united against a pending Constitution Amendment Bill that seeks to include Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others view this as an audacious bid by the BJP-led central government to sever Chandigarh from Punjab's jurisdiction.

CM Mann has criticized the move as a deliberate attempt to 'snatch' Chandigarh, emphasizing the historical and administrative ties the city shares with Punjab. Parliamentarians from Punjab have been urged to join forces to oppose the bill, which they see as a threat to federal principles and a betrayal of previous commitments.

The proposed amendment has drawn sharp rebuke from various political factions in Punjab, including the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress. They condemned the move as an assault on the rights of Punjab and an act of 'daylight robbery' against the state's claim to its capital city.

