Controversy Within Nahdlatul Ulama: A Leadership Dispute Unfolds

Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, demands the resignation of its leader, Yahya Cholil Staquf, after inviting a U.S. scholar supporting Israel. The incident, considered an oversight by Staquf, has ignited an internal leadership conflict and highlighted tensions over Israel's actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 08:20 IST
An internal conflict has erupted within Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, after its leader was criticized for extending an invitation to a U.S. scholar known for pro-Israel views during the Gaza conflict.

The powerful organization, with an estimated membership of 100 million, is now at a crossroads. Chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf has been given a three-day ultimatum to resign following allegations of inviting an individual associated with 'an International Zionism network' and financial mismanagement.

Staquf, who denies any wrongdoing and questions the authority of those calling for his removal, has publicly apologized for the oversight. The situation underscores broader geopolitical tensions, as Indonesia—home to the world's largest Muslim population—stands firm on its stance against Israel's actions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

