Global Leaders Rally for Peace: Revising U.S. Plan for Ukraine

Western leaders expressed cautious optimism over a U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, acknowledging its potential as a negotiation basis while emphasizing the need for further adjustments. The urgency stems from a Thursday deadline set during the Group of 20 summit in South Africa.

U.S. President Donald Trump's 28-point proposal has garnered mixed reactions, with U.S. allies acknowledging its attempt to end the war but highlighting certain terms as objectionable for Kyiv. The plan suggests Ukraine cede territory and accept military limitations, drawing criticism from European leaders.

With a diplomatic meeting set in Geneva, European leaders aim to amend the plan to ensure Ukraine's dignity and secure a favorable outcome. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged national unity, emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and security in any peace agreement.