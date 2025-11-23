Left Menu

Global Leaders Rally for Peace: Revising U.S. Plan for Ukraine

Western leaders are debating a peace plan proposed by the U.S. to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, urging for revisions before a looming deadline. While the plan is seen as a potential negotiation foundation, concerns arise about its implications for Ukraine's sovereignty and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 09:04 IST
Western leaders expressed cautious optimism over a U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, acknowledging its potential as a negotiation basis while emphasizing the need for further adjustments. The urgency stems from a Thursday deadline set during the Group of 20 summit in South Africa.

U.S. President Donald Trump's 28-point proposal has garnered mixed reactions, with U.S. allies acknowledging its attempt to end the war but highlighting certain terms as objectionable for Kyiv. The plan suggests Ukraine cede territory and accept military limitations, drawing criticism from European leaders.

With a diplomatic meeting set in Geneva, European leaders aim to amend the plan to ensure Ukraine's dignity and secure a favorable outcome. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged national unity, emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and security in any peace agreement.

