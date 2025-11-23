Inside the Controversial Secret Talks: U.S. and Russia's Draft Plan for Ukraine Peace

A controversial meeting in Miami last month has stirred concern among U.S. lawmakers and officials. The gathering included representatives of the Trump administration and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a figure under U.S. sanctions, to discuss a plan to terminate the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The meeting, involving key Trump associates like Jared Kushner, resulted in a 28-point plan that has sparked criticism for its pro-Russian stance. Critics, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, argue the plan places too much onus on Ukraine, contradicting harsher recent measures towards Russia by Trump's administration.

Skepticism surrounds the secretive nature of the meeting, with high-level officials reportedly unaware. U.S. concerns grow over Dmitriev's influence, given his sanctioned status and past U.S. interactions, raising questions about the plan's formulation process and its political alignment.

