Inside the Controversial Secret Talks: U.S. and Russia's Draft Plan for Ukraine Peace

U.S. officials are worried over a secret October meeting in Miami regarding a Ukraine peace plan between Trump's associates and Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev, who is under U.S. sanctions. The resulting plan has stirred controversy by favoring Russian interests, causing alarm among Ukraine and its allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 10:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A controversial meeting in Miami last month has stirred concern among U.S. lawmakers and officials. The gathering included representatives of the Trump administration and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a figure under U.S. sanctions, to discuss a plan to terminate the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The meeting, involving key Trump associates like Jared Kushner, resulted in a 28-point plan that has sparked criticism for its pro-Russian stance. Critics, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, argue the plan places too much onus on Ukraine, contradicting harsher recent measures towards Russia by Trump's administration.

Skepticism surrounds the secretive nature of the meeting, with high-level officials reportedly unaware. U.S. concerns grow over Dmitriev's influence, given his sanctioned status and past U.S. interactions, raising questions about the plan's formulation process and its political alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

