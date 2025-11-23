High-Stakes Geneva Talks: U.S. and Allies Push for Ukraine Peace Plan

High-ranking representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and key European nations are converging in Geneva to deliberate on Washington's draft strategy to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are spearheading the American delegation for the crucial talks.

On Friday, President Donald Trump issued a stark call to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urging him to accept the comprehensive 28-point peace proposal by Thursday. The plan outlines significant concessions, including ceding territory and renouncing NATO ambitions, aiming to conclude Russia's persistent invasion.

Ahead of the discussions, U.S. diplomatic vehicles were sighted entering Geneva. Security advisors from France, Britain, and Germany will join forces with European Union representatives, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to discuss the framework with Zelenskiy. European leaders suggest the U.S. plan necessitates further refinement to suit Kyiv's interests.

