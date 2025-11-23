Left Menu

High-Stakes Geneva Talks: U.S. and Allies Push for Ukraine Peace Plan

Top officials from the U.S., Ukraine, and European allies will meet in Geneva to discuss a draft plan aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine. The proposal, set by U.S. President Trump, involves Ukraine conceding territory and renouncing NATO ambitions. Discussions will involve the E3 alliance and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

High-ranking representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and key European nations are converging in Geneva to deliberate on Washington's draft strategy to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are spearheading the American delegation for the crucial talks.

On Friday, President Donald Trump issued a stark call to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urging him to accept the comprehensive 28-point peace proposal by Thursday. The plan outlines significant concessions, including ceding territory and renouncing NATO ambitions, aiming to conclude Russia's persistent invasion.

Ahead of the discussions, U.S. diplomatic vehicles were sighted entering Geneva. Security advisors from France, Britain, and Germany will join forces with European Union representatives, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to discuss the framework with Zelenskiy. European leaders suggest the U.S. plan necessitates further refinement to suit Kyiv's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

