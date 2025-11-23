Modi Calls for UN Security Council Reforms at IBSA Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged reforms to the UN Security Council during the IBSA summit, highlighting the necessity of change in global governance. He stressed the potential of IBSA to unite the fragmented world and proposed initiatives to enhance security and technological cooperation among India, Brazil, and South Africa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a compelling case for United Nations Security Council reforms at the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) summit, suggesting that the current global governance structures must evolve.
Speaking alongside South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's President Lula da Silva, Modi emphasized the potential of the IBSA group to promote unity and cooperation in a divided world. He advocated for institutionalizing NSA-level meetings to bolster security cooperation amongst the trio.
Modi underscored the importance of technology in development and proposed forming an 'IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance.' This initiative aims to share digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity measures, and women-led tech projects to reinforce ties between the countries.
