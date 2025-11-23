Modi Calls for UN Security Council Reforms at IBSA Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a compelling case for United Nations Security Council reforms at the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) summit, suggesting that the current global governance structures must evolve.

Speaking alongside South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's President Lula da Silva, Modi emphasized the potential of the IBSA group to promote unity and cooperation in a divided world. He advocated for institutionalizing NSA-level meetings to bolster security cooperation amongst the trio.

Modi underscored the importance of technology in development and proposed forming an 'IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance.' This initiative aims to share digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity measures, and women-led tech projects to reinforce ties between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)