Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Pushes Ukraine Peace Plan in Geneva

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have landed in Geneva. Their mission: to discuss a possible resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The high-stakes negotiations, scheduled for Sunday, underscore Washington's commitment to ending the conflict, according to a statement from a U.S. official.

The talks in Geneva represent a crucial step in addressing one of the most pressing international crises as diplomats strive for peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)