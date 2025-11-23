Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Pushes Ukraine Peace Plan in Geneva
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have arrived in Geneva to engage in discussions regarding Washington's proposed draft plan aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Sunday, as confirmed by a U.S. official.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:24 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have landed in Geneva. Their mission: to discuss a possible resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The high-stakes negotiations, scheduled for Sunday, underscore Washington's commitment to ending the conflict, according to a statement from a U.S. official.
The talks in Geneva represent a crucial step in addressing one of the most pressing international crises as diplomats strive for peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks
High-Stakes Diplomacy in Geneva: Draft Peace Plan for Ukraine Sparks Controversy
Geneva Gathering: Delicate Diplomacy on Ukrainian Peace Plan
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Geneva Talks Seek Resolution in Ukraine-Russia Conflict