Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Pushes Ukraine Peace Plan in Geneva

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have arrived in Geneva to engage in discussions regarding Washington's proposed draft plan aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Sunday, as confirmed by a U.S. official.

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have landed in Geneva. Their mission: to discuss a possible resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The high-stakes negotiations, scheduled for Sunday, underscore Washington's commitment to ending the conflict, according to a statement from a U.S. official.

The talks in Geneva represent a crucial step in addressing one of the most pressing international crises as diplomats strive for peace and stability.

