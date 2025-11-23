Maharashtra's Leadership: Dispelled Myths and Commitment to Development

Days after Ajit Pawar's comments about linking development funds to voter support, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis clarified that such remarks were unintended rhetoric. He emphasized that the government's commitment is to ensure equitable development across all regions of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also addressed rumors of a rift with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, dismissing them as baseless. He assured that interactions between the two leaders continue regularly, emphasizing that media reports suggesting otherwise are misleading and inaccurate.

The Chief Minister spoke out on broader communal issues, urging action against anti-India activities regardless of caste or religion. He mentioned the arrest related to the Delhi blast and stressed that educated youth should channel their knowledge positively.

