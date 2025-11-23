Left Menu

Maharashtra's Leadership: Dispelled Myths and Commitment to Development

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis refutes claims of bias following Ajit Pawar's remarks about development funds. He insists there's no rift with Dy CM Eknath Shinde. Fadnavis also comments on communal tensions and calls for action against anti-India activities, aligning with a non-discriminatory approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:24 IST
Maharashtra's Leadership: Dispelled Myths and Commitment to Development
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Days after Ajit Pawar's comments about linking development funds to voter support, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis clarified that such remarks were unintended rhetoric. He emphasized that the government's commitment is to ensure equitable development across all regions of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also addressed rumors of a rift with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, dismissing them as baseless. He assured that interactions between the two leaders continue regularly, emphasizing that media reports suggesting otherwise are misleading and inaccurate.

The Chief Minister spoke out on broader communal issues, urging action against anti-India activities regardless of caste or religion. He mentioned the arrest related to the Delhi blast and stressed that educated youth should channel their knowledge positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

 Global
2
Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

 Global
3
Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Meloni Forge New India-Italy Strategic Partnership

Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Meloni Forge New India-Italy Strategic Partner...

 South Africa
4
Rajnath Singh's Bold Assertion: Could Sindh Return to India?

Rajnath Singh's Bold Assertion: Could Sindh Return to India?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025