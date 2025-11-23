Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Constructive Talks in Geneva

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism about talks in Geneva involving Ukrainian, American, and European teams. He emphasized the importance of ending bloodshed and ensuring peace. Zelenskiy urged all participants to approach the discussions constructively, in hopes of achieving a positive outcome.

In a bid to foster peace, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has emphasized the importance of the ongoing talks in Geneva involving Ukrainian, American, and European representatives.

Zelenskiy stated his hope for a constructive dialogue that would pave the way for a cessation of conflicts and prevent any resurgence of warfare.

The President highlighted on X the necessity of a positive outcome from the discussions and urged all parties involved to maintain a cooperative stance.

