Zelenskiy Urges Constructive Talks in Geneva

In a bid to foster peace, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has emphasized the importance of the ongoing talks in Geneva involving Ukrainian, American, and European representatives.

Zelenskiy stated his hope for a constructive dialogue that would pave the way for a cessation of conflicts and prevent any resurgence of warfare.

The President highlighted on X the necessity of a positive outcome from the discussions and urged all parties involved to maintain a cooperative stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)