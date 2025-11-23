Controversy Erupts Over Missing Photo in Football Tournament Banner

In a notable incident during a football tournament in Kamalasagar, Tripura BJP MLA Antara Deb Sarkar expressed her displeasure over the omission of her photograph from the promotional banner. The flex banner, which included images of prominent figures such as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Narendra Modi, omitted Sarkar—prompting her visible discontent.

The incident gained further attention when a video of the MLA questioning the absence of her image went viral. In the video uploaded by the CPI(M) Tripura unit, Sarkar remarks on whether her exclusion meant the local MLA had 'died or what.'

Despite the spiraling controversy, Sarkar chose not to escalate the matter when approached by media, simply stating, "What has happened has happened," and choosing to downplay the issue.

