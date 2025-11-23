Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Meloni Forge New India-Italy Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni met at the G20 summit to bolster India-Italy ties, focusing on trade, investment, technology, and security. They launched the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism and discussed progress on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 21:31 IST
Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Meloni Forge New India-Italy Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a significant diplomatic meeting at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India engaged with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to enhance bilateral relations across diverse sectors such as trade, technology, and security.

The two leaders introduced the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism, underscoring a renewed commitment to combat global terrorism. Discussions also emphasized the development of trade and investment, as well as cooperation in cutting-edge technologies like AI and space exploration.

With a bilateral trade valued at USD 15 billion and substantial Italian investments in India, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, voicing optimism for future collaborations, particularly the upcoming AI Summit in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assan Ouedraogo Shines in Bundesliga Triumph

Assan Ouedraogo Shines in Bundesliga Triumph

 Germany
2
Indonesia Introduces Global Citizenship of Indonesia Permit

Indonesia Introduces Global Citizenship of Indonesia Permit

 Indonesia
3
Cross-Border Love Saga: The Tale of Mamun Hasan and Reena Chauhan

Cross-Border Love Saga: The Tale of Mamun Hasan and Reena Chauhan

 India
4
Real Madrid Considers Investor Stake with Super League Ambitions

Real Madrid Considers Investor Stake with Super League Ambitions

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025