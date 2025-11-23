Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Meloni Forge New India-Italy Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni met at the G20 summit to bolster India-Italy ties, focusing on trade, investment, technology, and security. They launched the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism and discussed progress on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29.
- Country:
- South Africa
In a significant diplomatic meeting at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India engaged with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to enhance bilateral relations across diverse sectors such as trade, technology, and security.
The two leaders introduced the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism, underscoring a renewed commitment to combat global terrorism. Discussions also emphasized the development of trade and investment, as well as cooperation in cutting-edge technologies like AI and space exploration.
With a bilateral trade valued at USD 15 billion and substantial Italian investments in India, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, voicing optimism for future collaborations, particularly the upcoming AI Summit in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Meloni
- G20 summit
- India-Italy
- trade
- investment
- technology
- security
- AI
- terrorism
ALSO READ
Traders Stay Cautious Amid Yen Intervention Risks and New Zealand Rate Expectations
Canada-India to Revive Trade Talks For Billion-Dollar Boost
TCS Faces $194 Million Damages in Trade Secrets Dispute
US Absence at G20 Sparks Concerns Over Trade Influence
Real Madrid's Game-Changing Investment Proposal