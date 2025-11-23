Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Meloni Forge New India-Italy Strategic Partnership

In a significant diplomatic meeting at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India engaged with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to enhance bilateral relations across diverse sectors such as trade, technology, and security.

The two leaders introduced the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism, underscoring a renewed commitment to combat global terrorism. Discussions also emphasized the development of trade and investment, as well as cooperation in cutting-edge technologies like AI and space exploration.

With a bilateral trade valued at USD 15 billion and substantial Italian investments in India, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, voicing optimism for future collaborations, particularly the upcoming AI Summit in 2026.

