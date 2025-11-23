India and Canada Aim to Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Comprehensive Partnership

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss strengthening bilateral relations across critical sectors.

The leaders agreed to further cooperation in trade, technology, and energy, aiming to double bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030 and highlighting the potential for defense and space collaboration.

Emphasizing the strong momentum in ties since their last meeting, they welcomed the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation Partnership and initiated talks for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)