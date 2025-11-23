India and Canada Aim to Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Comprehensive Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney met to strengthen ties between India and Canada, focusing on defense, trade, technology, and energy. They agreed on a roadmap for future cooperation and committed to doubling bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030.
On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss strengthening bilateral relations across critical sectors.
The leaders agreed to further cooperation in trade, technology, and energy, aiming to double bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030 and highlighting the potential for defense and space collaboration.
Emphasizing the strong momentum in ties since their last meeting, they welcomed the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation Partnership and initiated talks for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
