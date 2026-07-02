Political Upheaval: 'Washing Machine' Politics in Tamil Nadu
DMK MP Kanimozhi criticizes the emergence of 'washing machine' politics in Tamil Nadu, similar to strategies seen in northern India. Former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar join Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, signaling a shift in the state's political landscape and fortifying TVK under Joseph Vijay.
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- India
In a pointed critique of Tamil Nadu's evolving political dynamics, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Thursday invoked the metaphor of a 'washing machine' to describe the state's newest political strategies. In a social media post, she likened current happenings to those seen previously in northern India, questioning if a similar model had taken root locally.
Her remarks were timely, coinciding with significant defections from AIADMK to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Former ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar announced their new political allegiance, aligning with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to strengthen their public service commitment. Their move represents a substantial shift within the local political arena.
Both leaders underscored their long-term dedication to public office, reflecting on their respective ministerial roles. C Vijayabaskar highlighted his pivotal health management role during the COVID-19 crisis, while MR Vijayabaskar touted improvements in the transport sector. Their decision to join TVK is seen as a strategic step to further public welfare and development in Tamil Nadu under new leadership.
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