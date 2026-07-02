Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Retaliation Turns Deadly

In a violent escalation of hostilities, Russian forces launched a significant offensive on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Thursday. The attack resulted in at least 10 fatalities and left more than 50 people injured.

Drones and missiles targeted residential buildings, causing substantial destruction. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported extensive damage, including a partially collapsed apartment building. Ukrainian authorities labeled the attack as a retaliation for Ukraine's previous strikes on Russian infrastructure.

As the crisis unfolded, authorities conveyed a sense of urgency. Ukranian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged partners not to delay air defence support for Ukraine. The region remains tense as both sides exchange attacks, with the conflict's impact felt throughout Ukraine and adjacent countries.