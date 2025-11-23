Global Diplomacy at G20: Modi's Strategic Moves in Johannesburg
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg by engaging with global leaders and advocating for technological reforms and global governance changes. Modi emphasized human-centric technologies and proposed initiatives on clean energy and global healthcare, while deepening India's bilateral ties with various nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully concluded his participation at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, marking a significant diplomatic engagement with several global leaders.
During the summit, Modi focused on promoting human-centric technologies and stressed the need for open-source and globally applicable technological applications. He also called for reform in global governance structures like the UN Security Council.
Modi met with leaders from Canada, Japan, Italy, South Africa, and others, bolstering India's bilateral relationships. He proposed G20 initiatives for clean energy transitions, tackling the drug-terror nexus, and enhancing global healthcare responses.
