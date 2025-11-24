High-Stakes Talks in Geneva: US and Ukraine Discuss Peace Plan

In a high-stakes diplomatic meeting in Geneva, key Ukrainian officials and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio deliberated over President Donald Trump's proposed plan to end Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The meeting was characterized as highly productive, marking significant progress since the Trump administration began.

The proposal, originating from negotiations between Washington and Moscow, has raised alarms across Kyiv and Europe, as it incorporates several Russian demands. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's stance against territorial concessions and underscored the need for a just peace. European partners are urged to rally around Kyiv to revise the draft plan.

Controversy surrounds the peace proposal, with some US lawmakers describing it as aligning more with Russian interests. As discussions continue, Turkish President Erdogan aims to mediate by proposing talks with Russian President Putin to revive a previous grain shipping deal, highlighting the global stakes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)