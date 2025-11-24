Tensions Rise in Bid to End Ukraine War as U.S. Draft Plan Faces Backlash

The United States has reportedly made headway in developing a peace proposal to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The discussions, led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, took place in Geneva, yet no consensus was reached regarding security assurances for Kyiv amidst prevailing concerns over Russian threats.

The U.S. proposal outlined in a 28-point peace plan, backed by President Donald Trump, is contentious due to perceived concessions to Russia. This prompted European officials to propose an alternative version granting Ukraine a larger military force and reconsidering territorial concessions starting from the front line.

The proposal, which is still under review, has sparked controversy, especially as it offers vague security guarantees and seemingly aligns with some Russian demands. Meanwhile, Ukraine faces substantial internal and external pressures, with ongoing Russian military advances and domestic corruption scandals posing significant challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)