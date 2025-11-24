Left Menu

Ukraine Faces Crucial Peace Decision Amid Russian Pressure

The U.S. and Ukraine have developed a refined peace framework to end the war with Russia, modifying a previous plan seen as too sympathetic to Moscow. The talks, led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Geneva, highlighted NATO's role and security guarantees for Ukraine. Key issues remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 05:58 IST
Ukraine Faces Crucial Peace Decision Amid Russian Pressure

The U.S. and Ukraine have announced the creation of an "updated and refined peace framework" aimed at ending the ongoing war with Russia. This development, unveiled during talks in Geneva, seeks to replace a prior plan criticized for being too accommodating to Moscow's interests.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the progress made in narrowing unresolved issues in their 28-point agenda. Despite efforts, questions about NATO's role and security guarantees persist. Both sides are pursuing further discussions, reflecting Ukraine's national interests.

The peace plan's origins have stirred controversy, with European allies claiming they were not consulted. However, President Trump has given Ukraine a tight deadline to accept terms involving territorial concessions and military limitations, creating a critical moment for the conflict-stricken nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

