Youthful Shift: BJP's 40% Ticket Quota for Under-35 in Civic Polls

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that the BJP will allocate 40% of its tickets in upcoming civic polls to candidates under the age of 35. He emphasized youth participation in democracy and defended the integrity of his own political career amid criminal allegations often faced by politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:26 IST
The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, declared a strategic youth-oriented approach for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming civic elections, reserving 40% of the tickets for candidates under 35 years of age. This decision aligns with efforts to promote youth engagement in the democratic process.

Fadnavis addressed societal reflection in political candidacy, noting that while some candidates with criminal records might stand, they are not representative of the entire system. He defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, emphasizing the absence of corruption charges and attributing economic growth as evidence of effective governance.

Discussing criminal cases associated with protests, Fadnavis clarified that the legal system treats all offenses equally. He also referenced his own experience with police complaints, asserting that none were morally compromising and highlighted the role of activism in his political journey.

