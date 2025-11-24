Geneva Dialogues Signal Hope Amidst Ukraine's Woes
European officials show cautious optimism after talks in Geneva on US peace proposals for Ukraine. The discussions, however, remain complex, with many issues unresolved. The US plan suggests territorial concessions by Ukraine, raising concerns, while continued Russian aggression prompts urgent diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
European officials cautiously welcomed progress at Geneva talks on US peace proposals favoring Russia post-Ukraine invasion, though specifics remain scant.
Finland's President Alexander Stubb deemed the negotiations forward-moving while acknowledging unresolved issues.
The plan raises alarms, suggesting Ukrainian territorial concessions, while Russia continues military aggression, adding urgency to diplomatic efforts.
