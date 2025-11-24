Left Menu

Geneva Dialogues Signal Hope Amidst Ukraine's Woes

European officials show cautious optimism after talks in Geneva on US peace proposals for Ukraine. The discussions, however, remain complex, with many issues unresolved. The US plan suggests territorial concessions by Ukraine, raising concerns, while continued Russian aggression prompts urgent diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Finland's President Alexander Stubb deemed the negotiations forward-moving while acknowledging unresolved issues.

The plan raises alarms, suggesting Ukrainian territorial concessions, while Russia continues military aggression, adding urgency to diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

