BJP Demands Apology from Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Dead Language' Remark on Sanskrit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a public apology from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after he reportedly referred to Sanskrit as a "dead language." BJP spokesperson A N S Prasad criticized the remarks as disrespectful to India's heritage and advised against divisive language politics.

The BJP has issued a stern demand for a public apology from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, following reports of him labeling Sanskrit as a "dead language" during a book release event on November 21.

BJP spokesperson A N S Prasad condemned the remarks as "deeply derogatory" and an affront to India's constitutional sensibilities and civilizational heritage. Prasad urged the Deputy Chief Minister to focus on people-centric governance rather than engaging in language and religious politics.

Highlighting the vibrancy of Sanskrit, Prasad pointed out its thriving presence in educational institutions both in India and abroad, as well as its central role in religious practices. He criticized any portrayal of the government's initiatives to promote Indian languages, like the three-language formula, as an imposition on Tamil, advocating for harmony among all classical languages.

Prasad appealed to Udhayanidhi Stalin to consider the impact of his remarks on Tamil Nadu's youth, stressing pride in one's language doesn't necessitate hostility towards others rooted in India's cultural fabric. He invoked Article 19's provisions to emphasize the need for responsible discourse by public representatives.

The BJP's spokesperson concluded by demanding Stalin retract his comments and extend an "unconditional public apology," emphasizing the widespread offense caused to those with a profound respect for Sanskrit and Sanatan Dharma.

