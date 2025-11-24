Czech Budget Battle: A Clash of Fiscal Futures

The incoming Czech government, led by the ANO party of billionaire Andrej Babis, has rejected the outgoing administration's draft budget for 2026. This move introduces the potential for delays in approval and a deficit exceeding initial expectations.

The ANO-led parliamentary budget committee, in cooperation with its partners, recommended the full lower house dismiss the draft. They demanded a new draft within 20 days, suggesting a higher deficit than the proposed 286 billion crowns ($13.65 billion). Former Finance Minister Alena Schillerova urged an increase in the budget deficit should the outgoing government fail to meet the committee's changes.

Outgoing Prime Minister Petr Fiala's government contends the existing budget aligns with fiscal responsibility laws, maintaining a deficit of 1.9% of GDP. ANO's electoral promises of higher wages and more social benefits stir expectations of lax fiscal policy even as Fiala's administration managed to reduce the fiscal deficit below 3% of GDP, the EU standard.

