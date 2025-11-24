BJP Accuses Opposition of Conspiracy Over Electoral Roll Review
The BJP criticized the TMC and Congress for opposing the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls. BJP spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi accused these parties of conspiring to seize power using infiltrators. He also pointed out past inconsistent stances of opposition leaders on issues of infiltration and electoral integrity.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress, accusing them of attempting to seize power through infiltrators by opposing the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP's national spokesperson, addressed the media, highlighting the importance of the SIR in safeguarding the electoral integrity of states, including West Bengal. He criticized leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi for making unfounded allegations against the Election Commission.
Trivedi also called out opposition inconsistencies, referencing past instances where leaders like Banerjee had vigorously opposed Bangladeshi infiltration. He further accused opposition parties of supporting extremists, posing a greater challenge to India's democratic fabric.
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Special Intensive Revision: A Political Battle Over Infiltrators
BJP's Claims of Mamata Banerjee's Electoral Roll Objections Highlight Polarization Tactics
Human cost of SIR 'mismanagement' is now unbearable: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to EC.
Ongoing SIR not only unplanned, chaotic, but also dangerous; it has reached alarming stage: WB CM Mamata Banerjee writes to EC.
"Calculated attempt to undermine ECI," West Bengal Assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari writes to EC over Mamata Banerjee's letter on SIR