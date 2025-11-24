Left Menu

BJP Accuses Opposition of Conspiracy Over Electoral Roll Review

The BJP criticized the TMC and Congress for opposing the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls. BJP spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi accused these parties of conspiring to seize power using infiltrators. He also pointed out past inconsistent stances of opposition leaders on issues of infiltration and electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:13 IST
BJP Accuses Opposition of Conspiracy Over Electoral Roll Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress, accusing them of attempting to seize power through infiltrators by opposing the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP's national spokesperson, addressed the media, highlighting the importance of the SIR in safeguarding the electoral integrity of states, including West Bengal. He criticized leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi for making unfounded allegations against the Election Commission.

Trivedi also called out opposition inconsistencies, referencing past instances where leaders like Banerjee had vigorously opposed Bangladeshi infiltration. He further accused opposition parties of supporting extremists, posing a greater challenge to India's democratic fabric.

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025