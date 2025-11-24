BJP Accuses Opposition of Conspiracy Over Electoral Roll Review

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress, accusing them of attempting to seize power through infiltrators by opposing the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP's national spokesperson, addressed the media, highlighting the importance of the SIR in safeguarding the electoral integrity of states, including West Bengal. He criticized leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi for making unfounded allegations against the Election Commission.

Trivedi also called out opposition inconsistencies, referencing past instances where leaders like Banerjee had vigorously opposed Bangladeshi infiltration. He further accused opposition parties of supporting extremists, posing a greater challenge to India's democratic fabric.